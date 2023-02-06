Traffic restored on national highway, Attiki Odos

Traffic has been restored on the Athens-Lamia national highway after clearance of snow, authorities said. Police had earlier closed the stretch between Kalyftaki bridge and Oinofyta, north of the capital, in both directions.

Traffic was also fully restored on the Attic Odos motorway which also connects Athens to the city’s international airport. Police had earlier closed the stretch between Kifissias and Marathonos avenues.

Thousands of motorists were stranded for hours in sub-zero temperatures on the Attiki Odos when a severe snowstorm hit Athens in January 2022.

Meanwhile, passengers traveling to Athens International Airport on the metro have to disembark at the Doukissis Plakentias metro station in northern Athens, the last stop on Line 3, and switch to the Proastiakos suburban railway.

The National Meteorological Service (EMY) said more snow is expected in the afternoon and evening.