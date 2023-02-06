NEWS

Traffic restored on national highway, Attiki Odos

Traffic restored on national highway, Attiki Odos
[InTime News]

Traffic has been restored on the Athens-Lamia national highway after clearance of snow, authorities said. Police had earlier closed the stretch between Kalyftaki bridge and Oinofyta, north of the capital, in both directions.

Traffic was also fully restored on the Attic Odos motorway which also connects Athens to the city’s international airport. Police had earlier closed the stretch between Kifissias and Marathonos avenues.  

Thousands of motorists were stranded for hours in sub-zero temperatures on the Attiki Odos when a severe snowstorm hit Athens in January 2022.

Meanwhile, passengers traveling to Athens International Airport on the metro have to disembark at the Doukissis Plakentias metro station in northern Athens, the last stop on Line 3, and switch to the Proastiakos suburban railway.

The National Meteorological Service (EMY) said more snow is expected in the afternoon and evening.

Transport Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cold front brings snow to Athens
BARBARA

Cold front brings snow to Athens

Snowstorm to affect transport, other public services Monday
NEWS

Snowstorm to affect transport, other public services Monday

Motorists face delays on Attiki Odos
NEWS

Motorists face delays on Attiki Odos

Strong winds keeping ferries tied up at port
NEWS

Strong winds keeping ferries tied up at port

Fog disrupts flights to Corfu
NEWS

Fog disrupts flights to Corfu

Ferry routes disrupted due to strong winds
NEWS

Ferry routes disrupted due to strong winds