Weber holds talks with PM in Athens

Migration flows and the Eastern Mediterranean were the focus of talks between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the visiting president of the European People’s Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, in Athens on Monday.

They also discussed developments on the Ukraine front and the upcoming EU Summit in Brussels. Earlier, Weber visited the Migration Ministry’s temporary reception facility in Schistos.

In a post, Weber said he thanked Mitsotakis for Greece’s work in protecting Europe’s external borders.

Politics EU

