Greek rescuers in operation to free girl from rubble in Turkish city of Iskenderun

Greek rescuers are assisting in an operation to free a 7-year-old girl from the rubble of her home in the Turkish city of Iskenderun, in Hatay province.

Using special equipment, the team has opened a passage to reach the girl, one of whose arms is trapped under debris.

She has been under the rubble since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday.

Search teams and emergency aid from around the world have poured into Turkey and Syria as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dug, sometimes with their bare hands, through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

The death toll has soared above 5,000 and was still expected to rise. [ERT, AP]

Turkey Earthquake

