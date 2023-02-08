Menendez okays F-35 sale to Greece

US Senator Bob Menendez, who chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, has green lighted the sale of Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35 fighter jets to Greece, he told the Delphi Economic Forum in Washington.

The decision must be approved by Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the committee, as well as by Rep Michael McCaul, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep Gregory Meeks of New York, the ranking Democrat on the same committee.

After this consensus has been obtained, which is estimated to be a matter of time, the US government will formally notify Congress of the sale of F-35s to Greece, and from there, the prescribed procedure for the ratification of the defense contract will be followed. [AMNA]