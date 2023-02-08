NEWS

KYSEA meeting discusses progress in implementing arms programs

[InTime News]

The progress in implementing Greece’s arms programs was the main focus of the National Council on National Security (KYSEA), which met at the Maximos Mansion on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Still pending as a part of the process of implementing the country’s armaments program is the completion of the process for procuring the SPIKE systems, with the signature of contracts that envisage a greater participation by Greece’s domestic defense industry. [AMNA]

Politics Defense 1821 Anniversary

