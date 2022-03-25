NEWS

Tsipras: 1821 proves that small nations can defeat great empires

[InTime News]

Greek Independence Day is an important lesson as it shows how a small nation can defeat a large empire, Alexis Tsipras said on Friday.

The 1821 revolution serves as “a timeless example for all the peoples of the world” as it “teaches us that even a small nation can defeat a mighty empire when it declares ‘Liberty or Death’ on its flag,” the main opposition SYRIZA leader said.

He added that the “roadmap of memory” was all the more important today with the wide-ranging challenges Greece is facing in the shadow of the war in Ukraine.

1821 Anniversary
