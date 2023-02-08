NEWS

Coast Guard rescues migrants missing after Lesvos shipwreck

A Greek Coast Guard helicopter and a Greek Coast Guard vessel are seen carrying out a search and rescue operation, near Thermi, on the island of Lesvos, Greece, on February 7, 2023. [Elias Marcou/Reuters]

Greece has rescued seven more migrants who were missing following Tuesday’s shipwreck off the island of Lesvos in which three people drowned, bringing the number of survivors to 39, the coast guard said on Wednesday.

Survivors had told authorities that about 41 people were on board the rubber dinghy that had sailed from Turkey. State broadcaster ERT said the migrants were from Syria, Yemen and Somalia, citing survivors’ accounts.

Greece has long been one of the main entry points into the European Union for refugees and migrants from the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Thousands of people have died during the short but dangerous journey from Turkey on unseaworthy boats.

Tuesday’s shipwreck, amid cold weather and strong winds, was the second this week.

[Reuters]

Migration

