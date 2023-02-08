NEWS

National Theatre teachers resign en masse in protest of presidential decree

[InTime News]

Teachers at the National Theatre of Greece’s (NTG) Drama School resigned en masse on Wednesday over a controversial presidential decree.

The NTG’s Drama School Asssociation of Teachers protested the decree, which equates the diplomas of drama schools with high school diplomas.

In a press conference on January 24, NTG teachers had warned they would resign if the government failed to amend the decree by February 8.

Students have occupied the Ziller Building premises of the National Theatre since February 5 over the same issue. [AMNA]

