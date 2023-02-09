First wave of Greek humanitarian aid reaches Turkey 

Two of the five flights carrying Greek humanitarian aid arrived at the airport of Adana early Thursday morning, as Athens steps up efforts to help those injured or displaced by the deadly earthquake that levelled large parts of southeastern Turkey and northern Syria.

Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides escorted the flights and then returned to Greece to oversee the dispatch of the remaining three.

Greece is sending health and medical equipment as well as basic necessities, such as 7,500 blankets, 1,500 beds and 500 tents, which can accommodate families and be used as mobile clinics.

The cost of transporting the aid will be covered by 75% by the European Civil Protection Mechanism and the remaining 25% by Greek carrier Aegean Airlines.

The mission is carried out in consultation with the Turkish authorities, the assistance of the Turkish ambassador in Athens, Cagatay Erciyes, and in cooperation with the European Commission.

Yunanistan Sivil Savunma Bakanı @StylianidesEU‘yu Türk hükümeti adına Büyükelçi Sayın Mehmet Güllüoğlu Adana’da karşıladı. Bakan, #depremzedelerin yaralarını sarmak üzere Yunanistan’dan Türkiye’ye gelen ilk insani yardım ekibine eşlik etti. pic.twitter.com/1OQlGny0vA — GreeceInTurkiye (@GreeceInTurkiye) February 9, 2023