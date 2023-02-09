NEWS

First wave of Greek humanitarian aid reaches Turkey 

First wave of Greek humanitarian aid reaches Turkey 
[Twitter account @GreeceInTurkiye]

Two of the five flights carrying Greek humanitarian aid arrived at the airport of Adana early Thursday morning, as Athens steps up efforts to help those injured or displaced by the deadly earthquake that levelled large parts of southeastern Turkey and northern Syria.

Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides escorted the flights and then returned to Greece to oversee the dispatch of the remaining three.

Greece is sending health and medical equipment as well as basic necessities, such as 7,500 blankets, 1,500 beds and 500 tents, which can accommodate families and be used as mobile clinics.

The cost of transporting the aid will be covered by 75% by the European Civil Protection Mechanism and the remaining 25% by Greek carrier Aegean Airlines.

The mission is carried out in consultation with the Turkish authorities, the assistance of the Turkish ambassador in Athens, Cagatay Erciyes, and in cooperation with the European Commission.

 

Earthquake Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Second Greek disaster management team departs for Hatay
NEWS

Second Greek disaster management team departs for Hatay

Turkish leader acknowledges problems with earthquake relief effort
NEWS

Turkish leader acknowledges problems with earthquake relief effort

Greek rescuers find young boy in Hatay earthquake ruins
NEWS

Greek rescuers find young boy in Hatay earthquake ruins

Turkey accepts assistance from Cyprus
QUAKE

Turkey accepts assistance from Cyprus

C-130 carrying Greek rescue team forced to turn back
NEWS

C-130 carrying Greek rescue team forced to turn back

Erdogan visits earthquake-hit south as anger grows over rescue effort
NEWS

Erdogan visits earthquake-hit south as anger grows over rescue effort