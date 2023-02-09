Former KINAL member joins Conservatives

Spyros Karanikolas, a former member of centre-left Movement for Change (KINAL) party, has joined the Conservatives, New Democracy announced Thursday.

Karanikolas, aged 42, had previously served as deputy press representative for KINAL from 2017 to 2019, as well as representative of the group’s parliamentary work after the 2019 leadership elections.

“In this crucial electoral contest, it is necessary for forces that believe in progress and the European path of the country to unite,” New Democracy said in a press release.

Karanikolas resigned from his post in KINAL in June 2022 citing ideological differences. During the KINAL leadership race in December last year, he supported MP Andreas Loverdos, who lost.