NEWS

Former KINAL member joins Conservatives

Former KINAL member joins Conservatives

Spyros Karanikolas, a former member of centre-left Movement for Change (KINAL) party, has joined the Conservatives, New Democracy announced Thursday.

Karanikolas, aged 42, had previously served as deputy press representative for KINAL from 2017 to 2019, as well as representative of the group’s parliamentary work after the 2019 leadership elections.

“In this crucial electoral contest, it is necessary for forces that believe in progress and the European path of the country to unite,” New Democracy said in a press release. 

Karanikolas resigned from his post in KINAL in June 2022 citing ideological differences. During the KINAL leadership race in December last year, he supported MP Andreas Loverdos, who lost. 

 

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece bans parties with convicted leaders from running in elections
NEWS

Greece bans parties with convicted leaders from running in elections

KYSEA decides to move forward with Israeli missiles
NEWS

KYSEA decides to move forward with Israeli missiles

KYSEA meeting discusses progress in implementing arms programs
NEWS

KYSEA meeting discusses progress in implementing arms programs

Erdogan visits earthquake-hit south as anger grows over rescue effort
NEWS

Erdogan visits earthquake-hit south as anger grows over rescue effort

Conservative MP Voloudakis dies aged 56
NEWS

Conservative MP Voloudakis dies aged 56

Cyprus ruling party sits on fence in presidential runoff
NEWS

Cyprus ruling party sits on fence in presidential runoff