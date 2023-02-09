PM: Greece supports idea of donor conference to help quake victims

(L-R) Czech Republic's Prime Minsiter Petr Fiala, Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the start of a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday. [Olivier Hoslet/EPA]

Greece supports the idea of organizing a donor conference in Brussels to collect more aid for the victims of the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday.

“Let me repeat that Greece will stand by the two peoples, as it has already done by providing immediate assistance to locate survivors in the ruins, but also by providing humanitarian aid, in order to support the hundreds of thousands, possibly millions, of people who will be left homeless over the next period,” he said arriving at the European Council meeting in Brussels.

“We will also be at the forefront [of efforts] for a donor conference here in Brussels, so that additional financial resources can be found to help rebuild the affected areas,” he added.

Mitsotakis also said the EUCO meeting would welcome Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and provide once again the opportunity to reiterate “our unequivocal support for Ukraine’s struggle to defend its territorial integrity.”

“The support of the EU, the entire European family, for this effort is a given, to enable the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian government to negotiate a fair peace with the Russian invader, but on terms that [the Ukrainian government] itself sets,” he said.