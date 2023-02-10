NEWS

Dendias: Societies and people are closer than leaders think

[Olivier Hoslet/EPA]

The recent catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have shown “that societies and people are much closer than their leaderships sometimes think,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has said.

Speaking from the Paraguayan capital of Asunción, where he is on an official visit, Dendias said that “Greece will continue supporting the Turkish and Syrian people in their hour of need,” while noting that there was “growing instability in our wider region, fueled mainly by revisionist agendas.”

“Destabilizing and aggressive actors still aim at implementing revisionist agendas. Under such pressure, my country remains calm but firm,” he said. [AMNA]

Diplomacy

