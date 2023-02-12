Digital campaign starts for 112 emergency number

A digital campaign, with two videos with information about the operation and importance of the 112 number in emergency situations, was launched on Saturday by the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection ministries on the occasion of European 112 Day.

“The videos of the campaign were designed and implemented taking into account the requirements of the time, but also the specific characteristics of many population groups, so that they can better know how the incoming and outgoing part of the Emergency Communications Service – 112 – works,” the ministry’s statement said.

The 112 number can be called in case of an emergency and people are in need of urgent help, in Greece and the EU.

On the outgoing side, 112 alerts are sent to people in situations where there is a danger or emergency near the area they are in, so the necessary self-protection measures or actions are taken to stay safe.