NEWS

Digital campaign starts for 112 emergency number

Digital campaign starts for 112 emergency number
[Loukia Kattis]

A digital campaign, with two videos with information about the operation and importance of the 112 number in emergency situations, was launched on Saturday by the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection ministries on the occasion of European 112 Day.

“The videos of the campaign were designed and implemented taking into account the requirements of the time, but also the specific characteristics of many population groups, so that they can better know how the incoming and outgoing part of the Emergency Communications Service – 112 – works,” the ministry’s statement said.

The 112 number can be called in case of an emergency and people are in need of urgent help, in Greece and the EU.

On the outgoing side, 112 alerts are sent to people in situations where there is a danger or emergency near the area they are in, so the necessary self-protection measures or actions are taken to stay safe. 

Initiative Media

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Finnish president wants Finland, Sweden in NATO by summer
NEWS

Finnish president wants Finland, Sweden in NATO by summer

Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind
NEWS

Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind

Congress has to be on board with F-16 sale, State Department says 
NEWS

Congress has to be on board with F-16 sale, State Department says 

Finland, Sweden committed to joint NATO accession, PMs say
NEWS

Finland, Sweden committed to joint NATO accession, PMs say

Senators to ask Biden to link F-16 sale to Ankara to NATO enlargement
NEWS

Senators to ask Biden to link F-16 sale to Ankara to NATO enlargement

Erdogan: Sweden can’t join NATO if Quran-burning is allowed
NEWS

Erdogan: Sweden can’t join NATO if Quran-burning is allowed