NEWS

Greek rescue mission to Turkey returning on Sunday

Greek rescue mission to Turkey returning on Sunday
[InTime News]

The Greek rescue mission to Turkey will return to Greece on Sunday according to information from the Hellenic Fire Service. The EMAK Special Disaster Management Team members will depart from Adana on two flights and are expected in Athens by Sunday night.

The rescue operation of the teams have been completed and following a proposal by the coordinator, the green light was given for their return.

The Greek mission comprised 36 rescuers, 8 doctors and paramedics, 2 civil engineer officers and 3 rescue canines.

Earthquake Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FM meets with Turkish counterpart in Adana
NEWS

FM meets with Turkish counterpart in Adana

Turkey-Armenia gate opens for first time in decades to allow aid
NEWS

Turkey-Armenia gate opens for first time in decades to allow aid

President hails EMAK ‘heroes’
NEWS

President hails EMAK ‘heroes’

Two women survive for days in earthquake rubble as death toll tops 24,150
NEWS

Two women survive for days in earthquake rubble as death toll tops 24,150

Turkey’s lax policing of building codes known before quake
NEWS

Turkey’s lax policing of building codes known before quake

Turkey: Greek couple found dead beneath rubble of home
NEWS

Turkey: Greek couple found dead beneath rubble of home