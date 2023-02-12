Greek rescue mission to Turkey returning on Sunday

The Greek rescue mission to Turkey will return to Greece on Sunday according to information from the Hellenic Fire Service. The EMAK Special Disaster Management Team members will depart from Adana on two flights and are expected in Athens by Sunday night.

The rescue operation of the teams have been completed and following a proposal by the coordinator, the green light was given for their return.

The Greek mission comprised 36 rescuers, 8 doctors and paramedics, 2 civil engineer officers and 3 rescue canines.