SYRIZA MP Nektarios Santorinios dies, age 50

Nektarios Santorinios, the SYRIZA MP for the Dodecanese islands and a former deputy minister for shipping, has died. He was 50 years old.

Santorinios died of cancer in a hospital on his native Rhodes, in the southeastern Aegean, according to an announcement on Monday. 

A chemical engineer with a degree from the National Technical University of Athens, Santorinios became involved in politics in 2000 as a member of the Synaspismos coalition of leftwing parties.

He was elected MP for the Dodecanese in 2015 and 2019, and was appointed deputy minister of shipping and island policy by former prime minister Alexis Tsipras in the SYRIZA-Independent Greeks government in 2016, serving as alternate minister in the same post from 2018 to 2019.

