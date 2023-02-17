NEWS

AIDS programs lagging behind

Greece remains among the five European Union countries that do not implement preventive antiretroviral treatment (PrEP) programs for people at increased risk of HIV infection.

Although the availability of PrEP in Greece was legislated last September, a joint ministerial decision that will define the group of citizens who will receive it, the conditions and the prescription procedure remain pending. 

Most countries in Europe have included PrEP in their strategy in the effort to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, in line with the goal set by the United Nations. 

Apart from Greece, it is also not available in the EU member-states of Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania and Latvia. 

