Greece still a transplant laggard

Greece still a transplant laggard

With just 52 deceased donors (5 per million of the population) recorded last year, Greece remains near the bottom of the rankings in the European Union when it comes to transplants.

According to a report by the European Committee on Organ Transplantation, the country did slightly better than Bulgaria and Romania (2.5 donors per million), Luxembourg (3.3) and Cyprus (4.2), but way below front-runners Spain (40.8), Portugal (29.6) and Croatia (29.5).

In 2021, 20.9 patients/million received an organ, when in Spain 99.7/million benefited. At the end of the year, meanwhile, there were 1,383 patients waiting for a new kidney, 71 for a liver, 20 for a heart and 7 for a lung.

Health EU

