Ιndications point to April 9 as most likely date

Greece’s national elections are, according to all indications, set to take place on April 9, with reports citing a series of government moves that testify to the intention to set up ballots a week before Easter Sunday.

Tellingly, the list of the ruling New Democracy candidates is reportedly on the verge of completion to a degree of more than 97%. In addition, candidates are also being briefed in view of the elections on what they should and should not say in TV appearances.

Kathimerini understands that the touring schedule of party officials and party staggered tours reaches up to April 6, which reinforces April 9 as the election date. “There is nothing on the schedule after April 7,” a party official told Kathimerini.

What’s more, New Democracy’s senior officials have increased their activities in recent weeks, now making three or even four tours per week, when in the previous period they made one or at most two. Thirdly, the advertising campaign has begun too, with the ruling party’s first online spots going on air. Finally, the benefits announced by the prime minister in northern Greece this week have an implementation horizon to the end of March.