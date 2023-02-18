NEWS

Couple arrested for illegal possession of ancient coins

[Greek Police]

Police arrested a man and a woman on Saturday after discovering ancient coins from the Archaic, Classical and Hellenistic times in their house.

The two suspects were detained inside an archaeological site in Drama, where the man, aged 73, was operating a metal detector, while his 68-year-old wife was carrying digging tools, police said.

In their house, officers seized two silver and eight bronze coins, which, according to an archaeologist of the Serres Antiquities Authority, date from the 6th century BC up to the 1st century BC. They also confiscated four books and other material referring to ancient coins.

The suspects are facing charges of violating laws on the protection of antiquities. 

