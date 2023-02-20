Universities bracing for onslaught of new chatbot

As educational institutions around the world report a spike in plagiarism stemming from increasingly widespread use of ChatGPT, Greek universities are bracing for the impact of the new AI-driven chatbot, effectively a highly sophisticated search engine.

“Can we really talk about banning such applications in an academic environment, where research that may evolve them further is carried out? I don’t think so. Is adapting the codes of ethics and conduct enough? There are many aspects to the issue with no clear answers,” Andreas Floros, an algorithm expert and vice-rector at the Ionian University, tells Kathimerini.

Floros also heads the Conference of Rectors, which is convening in March to discuss the challenges arising from what Panteion University’s Kostas Karpouzis describes as a “robot supplied with information from the internet, which tries to supply answers to any question we ask.”