NEWS

Five arrested in police raids of Roma settlements in Thessaloniki

Five people were arrested on Monday morning during a police raid in two Roma settlements in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, authorities said.

During the raids in Agia Sofia and Ipsomata, officers conducted checks on a total of 84 people, 62 vehicles and two houses and seized four hunting rifles – two of which have had their serial numbers scratched out and two were reported stolen from the regions of Kilkis and Magnesia – 249 cartridges and 355 packs of cigarettes, the legality of which is being investigated.

The suspects were detained for theft, violation of the laws on weapons and foreign nationals. 

Crime

