Woman found dead in ravine in northern Greece

A 28-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday afternoon was found dead with knife wounds on Monday in the area of Tichero in Evros, northeastern Greece.

According to Evros-news.gr, the body of the woman, who had stab wounds to her chest, was discovered in a ravine at a depth of about 30 meters, with her motorcycle nearby. Police are reportedly examining footage from cameras in the area to determine whether she was riding alone on the motorcycle or if she had a passenger.

Investigators are awaiting the findings of the forensic and medical examiners.