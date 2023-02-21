NEWS

Students threaten professor to revise their grades

A professor in the Psychology Department at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University says that she was “held hostage” in her office for around three hours last Friday, and was threatened and blackmailed because she failed 28% of the students in her class.

The irate students demanded that the papers be regraded and that more students pass. The latest of many such incidents prompted a general meeting of the professors of her department, who unanimously declared that “enough is enough.”

“A small group is poisoning the functioning of the department,” the academic told Kathimerini, saying she was “angry, frightened and disgusted.”

The head of the department, Maria Kosmidou, bemoaned that students “interrupt the classes and, after announcing their positions, make personal attacks against us.” “They demonize our views, hold us accountable, demand that we take the decisions they want,” she said.

