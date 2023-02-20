NEWS

Man, 34, arrested after fatal shooting outside Mykonos bar

Police have arrested a 34-year-old suspect they said shot and killed a man during an alleged argument over a woman outside a bar on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The incident took place around 6 a.m. on Monday in the area of Skylampela, police said. The victim, described as a 34-year-old man of Albanian origin, was shot in the head with a rifle.

The 34-year-old, who appears to have committed the crime under the influence of alcohol, will appear before a prosecutor on the island of Syros later on Monday.

