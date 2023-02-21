Blinken thanks Greek disaster response teams for efforts in Turkey

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has thanked representatives of the Greek disaster response teams and ambulance service teams for their recent work in earthquake-affected areas in Turkey.

At an event at the US Embassy in Athens, Blinken, at his own request, met with members of the different search-and-rescue teams – as well as two rescue dogs.

In the presence of the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides and US Ambassador George Tsunis, Blinken expressed his gratitude to the team members for their contribution in saving human lives.

“Recognition is something that encourages them to continue in this great and difficult effort that they undertake when there are natural disasters. What they did in Turkey they can do anywhere,” Stylianides said.

Stylianides then presented Blinken with an EMAK (disaster response team helmet) firefighters helmet, signed by all the members of the rescue team that saved five people.