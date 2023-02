Two riot police units stationed in the central Athens district of Exarchia were attacked by unknown assailants on two separate occasions late Tuesday, reports said.

According to reports, the first attack occurred around 11.30 p.m. at the intersection of Themistokleous and Metaxa streets.

That was followed by an attack at the intersection of Themistokleous and Koletti streets.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.