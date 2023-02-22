NEWS

Greek municipalities to get €1.5 mln in funding to help strays

Greek municipalities to get €1.5 mln in funding to help strays

New aid to the tune of 1.5 million euros for 22 municipalities was announced Tuesday for strays by the Interior Ministry.

According to Interior Minister Stelios Petsas, the decision was taken within the framework of legislation providing for the construction, repair, maintenance and equipment of facilities for shelters for stray animals and operational programs for companion animals.

“We have a total of more than 40 million euros available to municipalities,” said Petsas, stressing that the government is putting into practice the motto “No stray animal – No animal abused.”

“We continue to support municipalities across Greece to acquire the necessary infrastructure and to meet the new relevant responsibilities they have assumed for the welfare of companion animals,” he said.

Animal Protection

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police arrest serial animal abuser in Kolonos
NEWS

Police arrest serial animal abuser in Kolonos

Strays won’t be turned out of shelters, official vows
NEWS

Strays won’t be turned out of shelters, official vows

Stray animals poisoned in Ilia
NEWS

Stray animals poisoned in Ilia

Larissa man arrested over dog abuse
NEWS

Larissa man arrested over dog abuse

Number of wolves increasing in northern Greece
NEWS

Number of wolves increasing in northern Greece

Behind bars no longer, Albania’s last restaurant bear
NEWS

Behind bars no longer, Albania’s last restaurant bear