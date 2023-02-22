Greek municipalities to get €1.5 mln in funding to help strays

New aid to the tune of 1.5 million euros for 22 municipalities was announced Tuesday for strays by the Interior Ministry.

According to Interior Minister Stelios Petsas, the decision was taken within the framework of legislation providing for the construction, repair, maintenance and equipment of facilities for shelters for stray animals and operational programs for companion animals.

“We have a total of more than 40 million euros available to municipalities,” said Petsas, stressing that the government is putting into practice the motto “No stray animal – No animal abused.”

“We continue to support municipalities across Greece to acquire the necessary infrastructure and to meet the new relevant responsibilities they have assumed for the welfare of companion animals,” he said.