Pre-seismic inspections of hospitals, schools

The government has set a target to implement pre-seismic inspections of some 18,000 schools and 2,500 hospitals within three months from the time that the relevant legislation making such checks mandatory for public buildings is ready.

At a meeting held Wednesday chaired by Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides, the existing situation was evaluated as was the organization of the process, with estimates that around 5,000 engineers will be needed. Stylianides assured the participants that funding sources will be found (most likely from the Recovery Fund).

He also appointed a committee that will come up with some basic proposals on how to organize the system in a week. The meeting concluded that legislation will be required on a number of issues, including the assignment of responsibilities, defining the mandatory nature of inspections, and other issues.