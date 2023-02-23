NEWS

Pre-seismic inspections of hospitals, schools

Pre-seismic inspections of hospitals, schools
[Intime News]

The government has set a target to implement pre-seismic inspections of some 18,000 schools and 2,500 hospitals within three months from the time that the relevant legislation making such checks mandatory for public buildings is ready.

At a meeting held Wednesday chaired by Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides, the existing situation was evaluated as was the organization of the process, with estimates that around 5,000 engineers will be needed. Stylianides assured the participants that funding sources will be found (most likely from the Recovery Fund).

He also appointed a committee that will come up with some basic proposals on how to organize the system in a week. The meeting concluded that legislation will be required on a number of issues, including the assignment of responsibilities, defining the mandatory nature of inspections, and other issues.

 

Earthquake Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey offers economic support in earthquake zone
NEWS

Turkey offers economic support in earthquake zone

Blinken thanks Greek disaster response teams for efforts in Turkey
NEWS

Blinken thanks Greek disaster response teams for efforts in Turkey

New quake brings fresh losses to residents of Turkey, Syria
NEWS

New quake brings fresh losses to residents of Turkey, Syria

Greek humanitarian aid for Syrians delivered to UN hub in Gaziantep
NEWS

Greek humanitarian aid for Syrians delivered to UN hub in Gaziantep

Turkey clears away rubble from earthquake, rescue efforts wind down
NEWS

Turkey clears away rubble from earthquake, rescue efforts wind down

Concerns over Greek ‘amnesty laws’ for structures without permit
NEWS

Concerns over Greek ‘amnesty laws’ for structures without permit