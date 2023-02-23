NEWS

Protestors clash with police during rally

[AMNA]

One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when protesting tourism and catering workers tried to break into the Labor Ministry in Athens, with riot police using chemicals to disperse them.

The tension began shortly after 1 p.m., when those gathered outside the building tried to smash through the shutters at the entrance. Police said two people were detained.

The incident was condemned by the opposition leftist party SYRIZA and the Greek Communist party (KKE), denouncing what they described as police abuse.

Protest Rally

