Sakellaropoulou: Greece committed to Cyprus peace deal in line with UN resolutions

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has confirmed Greece’s commitment in pursuing a fair and viable solution to the Cyprus problem in a meeting with the island’s outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Mansion Wednesday.

“Turkey’s intransigence and aggressiveness will not deter us from steadfastly supporting the UN secretary-general’s efforts to find common ground so that negotiations can resume,” Sakellaropoulou said, adding that any peace deal must be in line with UN resolutions and EU law.

Sakellaropoulou added that joint diplomatic initiatives between Greece and Cyprus had been effective in mustering EU support against Turkish machinations to upgrade the status of the Turkish-Cypriot breakaway state.

In his last visit to Greece as Cyprus’ head of state, Anastasiades expressed his gratitude over the country’s continued solidarity. 

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded following a failed coup by supporters of uniting the island with Greece. The island remains split between an internationally recognized republic in the Greek-Cypriot south and the Turkish-Cypriot north.

Cypriots are voting for a new president Sunday.

