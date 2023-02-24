Woman stuck in Turkish jail

A woman from the region of Evros in northeastern Greece remained in Turkey on Thursday after her arrest on Tuesday.

According to a report by Evros-news.gr, the woman had gone to Turkey, but on her return she was arrested at the Ypsala Customs House, opposite Kipoi. Turkish authorities claim she had two Syrian illegal migrants hidden in the trunk of her private car. According to one report, they may be supporters of the self-exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, which authorities in Turkey are cracking down on.

The Greek authorities at Kipoi were informed about the matter on Tuesday, and the necessary efforts are being made to release her.