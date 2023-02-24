Former SYRIZA minister, businessman found guilty over 2016 TV license tender

A special court in a unanimous decision Friday found ex-minister Nikos Pappas guilty of dereliction of duty over the handling of a 2016 television license tender under the former SYRIZA-led government.

Pappas, who served as minister of digital policy, telecommunications and media from November 2016 to July 2019, faces a one-year sentence.

Christos Kalogritsas, a businessman who took part in the auction, was also found guilty and faces a six-month sentence.

The decision is final and cannot be appealed.