Supreme Court orders probe into confidential information leak in newspaper

The Supreme Court’s prosecutor on Tuesday ordered an investigation into a media leak of classified documents from the National Intelligence Service (EYP).

The order also reportedly includes instructions for the immediate arrest of the publisher of Bam sto Reportaz, the newspaper that leaked documents linked to EYP’s surveillance log in a report on Sunday.

Publishing state documents marked as confidential is a violation of Article 252 of the Greek penal code.

In the meantime, Supreme Court prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos is conducting a probe into leaks concerning EYP’s surveillance of European lawmaker and PASOK opposition leader Nikos Androulakis, as well as journalist Thanasis Kourakis.

