Environmental groups slam limited public consultation for mammoth bill

Eleven environmental organizations have asked the Environment & Energy minister for an extension of the public consultation deadline on a bill related to renewable energy sources and environmental protection, criticizing the one-and-a-half working day allowed for public consultation.

The bill was posted online on Friday (Feb. 24) and the deadline is next Tuesday (Feb. 28), with Monday being a holiday.

In a statement, the organizations said that “at least” one month is required to study and comment on the bill that includes regulations covering from coastal and tourist infrastructure to town planning and forest land regulations and from renewable energy issues to legislative changes in waste management.

The organizations who signed the request are Anima, Archelon, Callisto Environmental Organization, Ecological Recycling Society, Elliniki Etairia Society for the Environment and Cultural Heritage, Greenpeace, Hellenic Ornithological Society, Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature, Medasset, Society for the Protection of Prespa, and WWF Hellas.