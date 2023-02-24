NEWS

Environmental groups slam limited public consultation for mammoth bill

Environmental groups slam limited public consultation for mammoth bill
[Maria Koveou]

Eleven environmental organizations have asked the Environment & Energy minister for an extension of the public consultation deadline on a bill related to renewable energy sources and environmental protection, criticizing the one-and-a-half working day allowed for public consultation.

The bill was posted online on Friday (Feb. 24) and the deadline is next Tuesday (Feb. 28), with Monday being a holiday.

In a statement, the organizations said that “at least” one month is required to study and comment on the bill that includes regulations covering from coastal and tourist infrastructure to town planning and forest land regulations and from renewable energy issues to legislative changes in waste management.

The organizations who signed the request are Anima, Archelon, Callisto Environmental Organization, Ecological Recycling Society, Elliniki Etairia Society for the Environment and Cultural Heritage, Greenpeace, Hellenic Ornithological Society, Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature, Medasset, Society for the Protection of Prespa, and WWF Hellas.

Environment Legislation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Committee tables northern Evia’s 389.8-million-euro reconstruction plan
NEWS

Committee tables northern Evia’s 389.8-million-euro reconstruction plan

EU court convicts Athens over NO2 emissions
NEWS

EU court convicts Athens over NO2 emissions

Failure to assess impact of wind farms raises EC’s ire
NEWS

Failure to assess impact of wind farms raises EC’s ire

Polluters of Diavata fields charged with violating environmental protection laws
NEWS

Polluters of Diavata fields charged with violating environmental protection laws

Greece referred to ECJ for failing to take action against alien species
NEWS

Greece referred to ECJ for failing to take action against alien species

Greece top in hazardous waste management, fines
NEWS

Greece top in hazardous waste management, fines