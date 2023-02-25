NEWS

Mitsotakis visits motorway construction site

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has visited the construction site of the E65 motorway in Central Greece, which will link the cities of Trikala and Grevena and later with the Egnatia Odos.

Mitsotakis expressed his certainty that he will inaugurate the first section of the work from Trikala to Kalambaka at the end of 2023.

“I am very happy to visit today the construction site of the northern section of E65. It’s a very important motorway for Thessaly and especially for western Thessaly as it will connect Thessaly with the Egnatia Odos, a motorway significantly important for western Macedonia and, I would say, for the overall regional development of the country.

Mitsotakis underlined that before the elections in 2019 he had said that his New Democracy party would turn the country into a big construction site with emphasis on the regions. [AMNA]

Transport Politics

