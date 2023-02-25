15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police in Athens suburb have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, violation of weapons legislation as well as resisting arrested.

According to police, on February 20, a group of five people approached a 16-year-old boy, who was with a 17-year-old friend, in a threatening manner in Patissia area.

After a verbal altercation, the group of five chased the other two youths, during which the 15 year old stabbed the 16 year old, whose phone was also stolen.

The arrested youth is expected to appear before a prosecutor.