Witness beatings reported in children’s charity case

A man is seen carrying a box out of the downtown Athens headquarters of the children’s charity Ark of the World, during a police raid on the premises, on Monday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

More than three months since the start of the prosecutor’s investigation into the Ark of the World children’s shelter over claims of sexual abuse of minors and financial fraud, a report to the Ombudsman on February 15 by the heads of the facility described extortion and beatings of witnesses. The same report said pressure was being exerted on at least one of the accusers of the charity’s founder Father Antonios.

Questions have also been raised about the role of police officers serving in a central Athens police station, who allegedly refused to receive a complaint from the facility’s social worker against members of the previous administration. According to officials, these uniformed officers were paid informally for security services they provided at the facility.

Father Antonios is expected to file a 90-page memo with the Public Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, responding to complaints filed by two accusers, aged 19 and 15.