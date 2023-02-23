NEWS

Witness beatings reported in children’s charity case

Witness beatings reported in children’s charity case
A man is seen carrying a box out of the downtown Athens headquarters of the children’s charity Ark of the World, during a police raid on the premises, on Monday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

More than three months since the start of the prosecutor’s investigation into the Ark of the World children’s shelter over claims of sexual abuse of minors and financial fraud, a report to the Ombudsman on February 15 by the heads of the facility described extortion and beatings of witnesses. The same report said pressure was being exerted on at least one of the accusers of the charity’s founder Father Antonios. 

Questions have also been raised about the role of police officers serving in a central Athens police station, who allegedly refused to receive a complaint from the facility’s social worker against members of the previous administration. According to officials, these uniformed officers were paid informally for security services they provided at the facility. 

Father Antonios is expected to file a 90-page memo with the Public Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, responding to complaints filed by two accusers, aged 19 and 15. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Riot police units come under attack in Exarchia
NEWS

Riot police units come under attack in Exarchia

Bystander killed in shooting at Nea Ionia hookah lounge
NEWS

Bystander killed in shooting at Nea Ionia hookah lounge

Woman jailed for 10 years after defrauding friend of €130,000 in complex scam
NEWS

Woman jailed for 10 years after defrauding friend of €130,000 in complex scam

Two more suspects in child pimping case remanded in custody
NEWS

Two more suspects in child pimping case remanded in custody

Prosecutor probing teen bullying incidents in Volos
NEWS

Prosecutor probing teen bullying incidents in Volos

Man arrested for alleged migrant trafficking
NEWS

Man arrested for alleged migrant trafficking