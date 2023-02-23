Tainted drinks send 18 students to Patra hospitals

Dark ‘n’ Stormy Mocktails in New York, June 7, 2022. With its tannic qualities and endless applications, tea can add much-appreciated complexity to nonalcoholic drinks. Food styled by Simon Andrews. [David Malosh/The New York Times]

Eighteen students have been rushed to hospitals in the city of Patra, southern Greece, in the past few days after drinking adulterated alcohol, according to authorities.

Doctors informed the police about the incidents who in turn notified the local prosecutor. No details were provided about the exact content of these drinks.

The prosecutor will investigate who handed alcoholic beverages to minors and whether parties are being organised in Patra ahead of the annual Carnival Parade that could pose serious health risks to underage visitors.

Local authorities have also been told to conduct checks in local bars and clubs as the city is expected to welcome thousands of visitors this weekend – including students.

According to a law passed last year, a bar selling adulterated alcohol is sealed for a period of 10 to 30 days, while the details of the offenders are made public to prevent them from committing new related offences.