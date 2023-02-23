Prosecutor freezes assets of TV personality over money laundering

The head of Greece’s anti-money laundering authority ordered the freezing of all assets against a television presenter and seven more individuals, after discovering evidence systematic money laundering and tax evasion in Greece and abroad.

In his 80-page report, prosecutor Charalambos Vourliotis said that the TV presenter owed the state about 22 million euros in taxes and asked the financial prosecuton to file criminal charges for fraud against the State, tax evasion, establishment of a criminal organization and money laundering. while other persons involved in the illegal actions are already being sought.

The report states that the suspect is the head of a criminal organization which includes an Albanian national who has previously been charged with drug trafficking and a lawyer. The Albanian suspect appears as a legal representative in several companies owned by the TV presenter, according to sources.

Vourliotis identified and audited 13 companies linked with the criminal ring, while investigators are searching for more suspects who may have participated in the illegal dealings of the group.

A few days before Vourliotis’ report was issued, the Ministry of Development had approved 2.5 million euros in aid for a company linked to the TV presenter for an alleged investment program totaling 9.9 million euros. The aid has not been disbursed.