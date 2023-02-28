NEWS

Man escapes custody in Thessaloniki court

A 33-year-old man convicted of aiding and abetting in a theft faces a much stiffer jail sentence after escaping from police custody in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Tuesday.

The unnamed fugitive reportedly ran out of the city’s main courthouse after his appeal for parole on his five-month sentence was rejected. 

He was being escorted by police but was not in handcuffs, according to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA).

A search is under way.

