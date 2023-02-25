5-year-old hit by stray bullet

A 5-year-old girl has been hospitalized after being hit by a stray bullet in the suburb of Zefyri, northwest of Athens.

Police say the girl was playing on an empty lot when she was hit by a stray bullet in the thigh.

The girl has been taken at a children’s hospital in Athens; doctors say her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police are looking for the suspect. They retrieved four bullet casings from the site of the incident.

This is the fourth incident of stray bullets hitting people or houses in western Attica over the past three weeks.