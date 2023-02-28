Video sheds fresh light on Mykonos shooting death

A television outlet on the popular holiday island of Mykonos has released a video casting fresh light on the shooting death of a 34-year-old Albanian national outside a bar on February 20.

The video, which was sent via social media to a reporter at Mykonos Live TV, reportedly shows the victim and the suspected shooter getting into a verbal and physical altercation at the same bar a few days prior to the deadly incident, which had been attributed to an argument over a woman.

According to the anonymous sender of the video, the 33-year-old local man who is suspected of firing the deadly shot owed the victim 3,000 euros. The pair had also, allegedly, been seen arguing at the same bar on several occasions.

In the early hours of February 20, the 33-year-old is said to have attacked the victim with a knife before running off to get the shotgun he used to kill him.