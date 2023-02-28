NEWS

Athens-Benghazi flights to begin Thursday

Flights between Athens and the Libyan city of Benghazi will launch on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The Athens-Benghazi-Athens flights will be carried out by air carriers Air Mediterranean and Marathon Airlines, with the first flight scheduled for March 2 by Marathon Airlines.

Greece’s Consul General in Benghazi, Stavros Venizelos, will board this flight, the ministry said.

Promoting Greek activity in Benghazi – including Greece’s important contribution to the modernization of the port of Benghazi – will have tangible economic benefits, the ministry’s said.

The ministry sees the new connection as a precursor to Greece’s intention to deepen its presence in and cooperation with all of Libya when the internal situation there allows for it. [AMNA]

