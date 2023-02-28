Athens metro workers to walk off job Wednesday

Transport workers on Line 1 (Green) of Athens metro will not work from the start of shift until 2 p.m. on Wednesday while workers on Lines 2 (Red) and 3 (Blue) have said they will walk off the job at 6 p.m. until the end of shift.

STASY employees are demanding that the government immediately proceed with the recruitment of permanent and regular staff.

Operator STASY said Line 1 stations would open at 2.10 p.m. as services became operational. It has not made an announcement about the Line 2 and 3 stations.