PNO announces 48-hour strike for Feb 8-9

Ferries will remain tied up at ports across Greece February 8-9 after the umbrella union of Greek seamen, PNO, announced a 48-hour strike on Tuesday.

The workers are striking at what they say is the reluctance and refusal of employers to enter into negotiations for the drawing up and signing of new collective labor agreements for 2023.

The PNO also calls for a crackdown on unformal labor in the sector and the establishment of a permanent system of substantial economic support and protection for unemployed seafarers.

It requests an increase in the projected monthly unemployment benefit to 650 euros for single and 850 euros for married people, with an additional 150 euros for each dependent person, so that their needs are covered, as well as free medical care for themselves and their families.

The industrial action is expected to begin at 6.01 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8.