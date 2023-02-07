48-hour shipping strike from Wednesday

Ships will remain docked on Wednesday and Thursday in all the ports of the country, due to a 48-hour nationwide strike announced by the Panhellenic Maritime Federation (PNO).

Through the industrial action, which affects all categories of ships, unions want to demand the drafting and signing of new collective labor agreements for 2023.

The sailors’ strike will start at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and end at 6 a.m. on Friday.

The seamen’s unions are expected to hold a strike rally on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Piraeus.