Tsipras, Androulakis express shock at ‘unspeakable’ train tragedy in Tempi

Opposition leaders Alexis Tsipras and Nikos Androulakis expressed their “deep shock” at the deadly train collision late Tuesday night in northern Greece that has killed at least 36 people and injured more than 85.

“What happened is unthinkable. Our thoughts [are with] the people who are died so unjustly. Condolences to the families of the victims and support to those injured,” said Tsipras, the leader of the main opposition, SYRIZA, while his office said that he has postponed the presentation of the party’s policy for protecting primary residences.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured,” PASOK-KINAL leader Androulakis said in his own statement.

Androulakis’ office added that a scheduled speech in the town of Iraklio on Thursday, as well as the meeting of the parliamentary committee with the leadership of the country’s umbrella union for the private sector, GSEE, focusing on the minimum wage, have been cancelled.

Both leaders are on their way to the scene of the train accident.

