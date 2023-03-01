Chinese President Xi sends message to Greek president

President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, expressed his condolences for the fatal train crash at Tempi in northern Greece in a message to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Chinese Embassy in Athens said on Wednesday.

The Chinese state leader expressed his sincere condolences for the victims of the train disaster, sympathy to the bereaved families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured, it was noted.

Similar messages of condolences were posted separately in social media by the Chinese Ambassador to Greece, Xiao Juncheng, and the Embassy of China itself. [AMNA]