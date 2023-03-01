NEWS

Chinese President Xi sends message to Greek president

Chinese President Xi sends message to Greek president
[Shutterstock]

President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, expressed his condolences for the fatal train crash at Tempi in northern Greece in a message to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Chinese Embassy in Athens said on Wednesday.

The Chinese state leader expressed his sincere condolences for the victims of the train disaster, sympathy to the bereaved families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured, it was noted.

Similar messages of condolences were posted separately in social media by the Chinese Ambassador to Greece, Xiao Juncheng, and the Embassy of China itself. [AMNA]

China Diplomacy Death Accident Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Russian oil shipped to Asia in Chinese supertankers amid ship shortage
NEWS

Russian oil shipped to Asia in Chinese supertankers amid ship shortage

CIA: No ‘practical evidence’ Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons
NEWS

CIA: No ‘practical evidence’ Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons

Demonstrators clash with police outside Hellenic Train headquarters
NEWS

Demonstrators clash with police outside Hellenic Train headquarters

PASOK leader Androulakis at site of train crash
NEWS

PASOK leader Androulakis at site of train crash

German Chancellor Scholz releases statement on train collision
NEWS

German Chancellor Scholz releases statement on train collision

Thessaloniki Documentary Festival cancels its opening ceremony
NEWS

Thessaloniki Documentary Festival cancels its opening ceremony