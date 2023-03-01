NEWS

PASOK leader Androulakis at site of train crash

PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis visited the site of the fatal train crash at Tempi on Wednesday.

After he was briefed by Fire Brigade officials, Androulakis told reporters that he would like to express his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in Wednesday’s train crash, and to wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

“Our country is experiencing an unspeakable tragedy, while in the thoughts of us all is a huge ‘Why’; Why -while technical capabilities do exist now, and have existed for many years- should so many lives hang from a human hand?”

Androulakis then headed for a visit to Larissa General Hospital. [AMNA]

