Stationmaster in charge during deadly train collision to face prosecutor

Rescuers operate on the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, on Thursday. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

A Hellenic Train stationmaster in Larissa, aged 59, who was officially placed under arrest on Wednesday and is expected to be charged with manslaughter through negligence for the tragic train accident near Tempi, northern Greece, will appear before a prosecutor on Thursday.

The head-on collision of two trains at Tempi late on Tuesday night claimed dozens of lives and left scores of people injured.

According to the Larissa traffic police department, which is conducting the investigation, the arrest order was signed by the public prosecutor who is supervising the inquiry and following the questioning of the witnesses.

The stationmaster is also expected to face charges of bodily harm through negligence (article 314 of the penal code) and dangerous interventions in means of transportation (article 291 of the penal code).

Two Larissa traffic police employees have also given unsworn statements as part of the investigation.

[AMNA]